HCMC prepared for welcoming students back to schools in December

A small kid in Thanh An Islet undergoes Covid-19 test



At today meeting between the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Department of Education and Training in the city on the plan to welcome students back to schools , Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the academic year 2021-2022 was heavily affected by the Covid-19 epidemic resulting in the impact on the school year's tasks.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested the Department of Education and Training to review the school year plan, arranging the remaining tasks. He urged the sector to carry out its tasks to ensure the achievement of the highest results.

In the process of implementing the tasks of the school year, the education and training sector should pay attention to closely following the regulations and instructions of the Ministry of Education and Training to implement the tasks proactively and creatively to implement practical activities.

Mr. Mai laid particular stress on the focus on tasks that have been implemented and the development of plans and projects in the near future with the aim to create a difference between the southern largest city with other cities and provinces.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee expected the education and training sector to be one of the leading ones in the application of digital transformation with an orientation towards smart education. Moreover, the sector should have training courses to develop creative thinking and make breakthrough change in preparation for integration for students.

Regarding the plan for reopening of school upon re-evaluation of the pilot scheme of school reopening in Thanh An island commune in Can Gio outlying district, the city Department of Education and Training will closely coordinate with the health sectors and between the education sector and administrations in districts.

The Chairman emphasized preparation of safe conditions for facilities is necessary. Additionally, students and teachers must get two doses of vaccines. Fourteen days after the administrations of the second vaccine jabs, schools will be open to welcome students back.

Furthermore, schools need to prepare plans for isolation areas when an infected student is detected. Students in grades 9 and 12 will first return to schools. Last but not least, Ho Chi Minh City will also pilot the opening of preschool with parental consent.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan