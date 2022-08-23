HCMC pilots to bring mobile Covid-19 vaccination vehicles to high schools

Illustrative photo



Mr. Trong said that the education and training sector will coordinate with the health sector to issue new guidelines on Covid-19 epidemic prevention in schools in accordance with the new situation.

Also according to the representative of the city Department of Education and Training, it is now the peak month to vaccinate students against Covid-19. Currently, not many parents agreed their children to get vaccinated; hence, vaccination rollout in high schools still faces many difficulties.

Faced with that fact, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has directed educational institutions to strengthen communication with each student's parents.

It is expected that the city will deploy a mobile Covid vaccination vehicle to high schools. At first, the special vehicles will be piloted in Hoc Mon outlying district but later they will run to other districts.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the city is entering the last days of the peak month of Covid-19 vaccination for students to prepare for the new school year.

Currently, the vaccination rate for students is increasing week by week due to the coordinated propaganda between the education and health sectors.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has recently sent a document to the Thu Duc Department of Education and Training and 21 districts and educational institutions in the area requiring strengthened communication about the benefit of the Covid-19 vaccine that those vaccinated get protection without risking the potentially serious consequences of getting sick with Covid-19.

All parents of students received messages about the benefits of getting the Covid-19 vaccine for their children. Schools are obliged to review the consent of students' parents on vaccination for students.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan