HCMC People’s Committee approves school aid plan from academic year 2022-2023

Students of HCMC fulfill the application form for the 10th grade entrance exam. (Photo : SGGP)

Under the document sent to the Department of Training and Education, the Department of Justice and the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, the People’s Committee of the city has asked for coordination between the departments in setting appropriate institutional financial aid rates for schools at levels, excluding primary school in accordance with the Decree 81/2021/ND-CP dated on August 27, 2021 of the Government on the policy of exemption and reduction of university tuition fees, support for study expenses.



Additionally, the Departments of Training and Education must make a draft plan for school aid and provide advice for the municipal People’s Committee to submit the project to the People’s Council of the city for approval before June 15.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh