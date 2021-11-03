HCMC offers financial aid to students in first semester

Students of the Dao Duy Anh High School in District 6 are studying before the pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the city will give financial aid to students of public and private kindergartens and high schools, and continuing education centers, excluding students of foreign-invested schools.



Students of schools in Thu Duc City, districts 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12,Binh Thanh,Phu Nhuan,Go Vap,Tan Binh,Tan Phu and Binh Tan are in the group 1. They will receive VND60,000 to VND200,000 per month for each person.

Students of schools in districts of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon,Cu Chi,Nha Be and Can Gio are in the group 2. They will receive VND30,000 to VND120,000 per month for each person.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh