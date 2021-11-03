  1. Education

HCMC offers financial aid to students in first semester

The People’s Committee of HCMC on November 2 sent an urgent dispatch to the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Finance and the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and 21 districts across the city to implement a financial aid worth VND427 billion (US$18.7 million) for students in the city in the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year.
HCMC offers financial aid to students in first semester ảnh 1 Students of the Dao Duy Anh High School in District 6 are studying before the pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)
Specifically, the city will give financial aid to students of public and private kindergartens and high schools, and continuing education centers, excluding students of foreign-invested schools.
Students of schools in Thu Duc City, districts 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12,Binh Thanh,Phu Nhuan,Go Vap,Tan Binh,Tan Phu and Binh Tan are in the group 1. They will receive VND60,000 to VND200,000 per month for each person.
Students of schools in districts of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon,Cu Chi,Nha Be and Can Gio are in the group 2. They will receive VND30,000 to VND120,000 per month for each person.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

