HCMC not yet determine school schedule

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam speaks at the working session with the city People's Council on November 8 (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam said that at present, it is not possible to determine a specific timeline for allowing HCMC students to return to school

Currently, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City has developed several plans for school schedules based on regulations on epidemic levels of the Ministry of Health and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will decide the precise time when students return to their schools.

Some 917 schools in the city have been used as treatment facilities and vaccination venues for the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic. Currently, 670 schools have been handed over to school managers, 247 schools have been still used.

Approximately 97.9 percent of secondary students and 99.8 percent of high school students are participating in online classes.

HCMC is piloting direct teaching for 238 students in first, second, sixth, ninth, and twelfth grades at two Thanh An Primary Schools and Thanh An Middle and High School in Thanh An Commune in outlying district Can Gio.

As of November 8, 110 primary school students and 128 secondary school students take on-campus learning reaching a rate of 97.31 percent. Every week, Can Gio District People's Committee re-evaluates direct learning and has a plan to handle arising situations.

The Can Gio District People's Committee said that in the first week of direct teaching implementation, no positive cases were detected. However, in the second week of school, a sixth-grader was found positive, so all students in this class switched to online learning.

