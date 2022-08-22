HCMC: More than 1 million pupils eagerly welcome first day of school

During these first two weeks, teachers focus on helping pupils familiarize themselves with the study routine and some skills. (Photo: SGGP)

At Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1, many parents brought their children to school from 7 a.m.



The school gate is divided into many entrances, creating favorable conditions for parents and pupils to measure temperature and wash hands with hand sanitizer.



The schoolyard, the corridor, and the lobby to welcome pupils are adorned with many colorful balloons to create a joyful and exciting atmosphere.



Ms. Do Ngoc Chi, Principal of Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School, said that on the first day of school, Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School gladly welcomed 263 Grade-1 pupils. Then, from August 25, the school will welcome pupils in grades 2, 3, 4, and 5.



In the first two weeks, the school will not organize day-boarding for pupils. During these first two weeks, teachers focus on helping pupils familiarize themselves with the study routine and some skills, such as teamwork, skills to serve themselves, and proper ways to wear masks and wash hands. Teachers impersonated cartoon characters, giving each pupil a lovely teddy bear.



In Class 1/7, homeroom teacher Nguyen Thi Thu Van said her class welcomes 31 pupils this year.



In Class 1/7, homeroom teacher Nguyen Thi Thu Van said her class welcomes 31 pupils this year.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years, pupils suffer disadvantages in their study skills. On the first day of class, I will organize exchange activities, letting pupils sing, show their talents, and share their thoughts to help them to be bolder, thereby helping me understand the personality and forte of each pupil," Thu Van shared. Especially, on the first morning of school, the school also organized exciting magic performances with cute dogs for Grade-1 pupils, which helped them feel more comfortable and confident when getting to know new teachers and friends.



From September 6, Grade-1 pupils will officially begin the first-grade study program. During the first two weeks of school, Grade-1 pupils will be guided in study habits, such as greeting teachers in class, memorizing class names, the time to enter and leave class, and how to wear masks and wash hands properly.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thanh Nha