HCMC maintaining order, security for exam sites

Test-takers are entering exam sites, assisted by members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (blue shirts) (Photo: SGGP)

The Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the HCMC Department of Public Security has assigned policemen to cooperate with the local police force in all wards to guard at exam locations in order to maintain order and security.

At the exam sites of Marie Curie High School and Colette Junior High School in District 3, for example, from early yesterday morning, Ban Co Traffic Police team (under PC08) was on guard with youth union members to direct traffic flow for no congestion so that test-takers can come to these exam sites on time for the important Literature test.

On 23 major roads of HCMC and 142 traffic posts throughout the city, PC08 has assigned sufficient police, ready to handle any arisen incidents. They make regular patrols around exam locations for smooth traffic flow. Whenever there is a traffic incident with test-takers, all possible forces and resources on site are mobilized to ensure they can safely reach their exam locations on time.

Candidates of the High School Graduation Exam 2022 (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thanh Tam