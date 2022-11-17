HCMC leader visits late Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem (R) visits late Professor-Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh's family.



The late doctor, Labor Hero, People's Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh was Director of Thong Nhat Hospital who made great contributions to the development of the hospital. He was also Head of the Department of Geriatrics and Gerontology of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

On the same day, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem expressed gratitude to former Politburo member and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan who was Minister of Training and Education, and highlighted his outstanding contribution in the education and training sector of the city. Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan is the son of People's Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh.

The delegation also visited Professor Le Quang Vinh who was the former Director of Education and Training of HCMC, paid tribute to the professor and hoped the former director will continue to offer advice to the city’s education development.