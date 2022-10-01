HCMC launches week of lifelong learning

Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that the week responding to the “Forever studying” program is annually organized to strengthen the movement in learning and training, self-studying, self-training of the people in the city as well as increase the number of typical examples of self-studying people.



He hoped that people will apply digital technology in changing studying methods in order to get effective and appropriate learning results that are suitable to the characteristics of every individual as well as communal living.

He stressed that learning takes place not only in the school and classroom but also anytime, anywhere and in everyday life. Those who participate in studies are not only students and teachers but also all people. Their innovations and achievements can contribute to the lifelong learning movement and the building of a learning society.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Be District Trieu Do Hong Phuoc offers certificates of merit to 21 families that have outstanding achievements in the lifelong learning movement.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Be District Trieu Do Hong Phuoc highly appreciated the “Forever studying” program. He called for people to join hands to maintain the movement and carry out concrete activities for applying digital transformation to provide opportunities for lifelong learning to people.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of Nha Be District presented certificates of merit to 21 families that have outstanding achievements in the lifelong learning movement; and inaugurated an exhibition area of the “Forever studying” program at a park in the district’s administrative center.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh