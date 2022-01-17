HCMC: Kindergarten, primary school students to return to school after Tet

Kindergarten students will go back to school on February 14.

Under the plan, educational facilities must carry out preparation tasks for welcoming back children to school from February 7; organize Parent-Teacher meetings to provide specific instructions about health care for students in in-person learning from February 10-13; and give training courses on disease control and prevention to teachers, school staff and students.



The Steering Committees for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of districts and Thu Duc City take responsibility for inspection of Covid-19 prevention and control activities at schools before reopening.







By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh