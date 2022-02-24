HCMC issues guidance on Covid-19 prevention in schools

The steering committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of schools will launch a decision of learning methods if a class has two students and more infected with Covid-19 a day.

The steering committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of districts will launch a decision of learning methods if an educational unit has two classes and more having confirmed cases of Covid-19 a day.

If a student has a positive Covid-19 test, parents must let their children stay at home and provide proof of test results confirmed by the local healthcare station to school. The regulation is also applied for teaching staff.

The Ministry of Health previously issued new definitions of Covid cases, suspected cases and close contacts in a bid to detect and manage new infections quicker and more effectively.

A person has been redefined as a Covid-19 patient (F0) who has a positive antigen rapid test result for SARS-CoV-2 virus or tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by detection of viral genetic material (PCR), and has at least two of clinical symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, chill, decreased or lost taste, impaired or lost sense of smell, headache, diarrhoea, shortness of breath, respiratory inflammation.

A confirmed case (F0) is a person who has a positive antigen rapid test result twice in a row (2nd test within 8 hours since the 1st test result for SARS-CoV-2 virus) and has epidemiological factors.

If students have at least two of clinical symptoms, schools have to require them to wear masks and limit their contact with others.

According to Ministry of Health, a close contact (F1) is a person who has direct physical contact including shaking hands, hugging, kissing, direct skin-to-skin contact body contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case (F0); still wore a facial mask while having contact, communicate within two meters or in the same narrow, closed space and for at least 15 minutes with the confirmed case in the transmission period of F0.

Students of kindergarten will be defined as F1 if their class has one person who has a positive antigen rapid test result.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh