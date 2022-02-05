HCMC: In-person learning for students in grades 1, 2, 5 must be priority

The Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1 is cleaning and disinfecting.



The department has also provided Covid-19 guidance for safe i n-person learning for primary schools.

Under the safety assessment criteria in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in schools, the reopening of primary schools will be carried out in accordance with the pandemic alert level of localities across the city,

Schools in the Covid-19 alert level 1 (green zone) can organize half-boarding classes and two shifts a day for all grades and extracurricular activities for life outside the classroom to meet the demand of parents and students for in-person learning starting on February 14.

Teachers must divide students into groups based on academic ability to help them reconstruct their knowledge when they return to school and then carry out the study program of the 20th week under the study plan for the academic year 2021-2022 from February 21. The first semester exam of grades 1 and 2 will be held in the 21st week.

The educational facilities in the Covid-19 alert level 2 (yellow area) will offer half-boarding class and two shifts a day for students in grades 1,2 and 5; one shift a day for students in grades 3, 4.

Schools in the Covid-19 alert level 3 (orange area) will provide one shift a day for students in grades 1,2 and 5, online learning for students in grades 3, 4.

Schools in the red zone will continuously provide distance learning on the internet for students and focus on main subjects of Mathematics, Vietnamese and English in grades 1,2,3, and Science, History and Geography in grades 4 and 5.

The People’s Committee of HCMC previously approved a plan on direct learning for students in grades 9 and 12 starting on December 13, and students in grades 7, 8, 10, 11 from January 4.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh