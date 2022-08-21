  1. Education

HCMC inaugurates more well-equipped schools for new academic year

SGGP
Under the decision approved by the municipal People’s Committee on August 10 on the 2022–2023 school year calendar for public schools, nearly 1.7 million students of HCMC will return to schools on August 22 after the summer vacation.
HCMC inaugurates more well-equipped schools for new academic year ảnh 1 To Ngoc Van Secondary School in District 12
Although the Covid-19 pandemic caused severe consequences on the economy, the city has made efforts to build and put into operation new educational facilities for the new academic year.
Binh Tan District inaugurated the Luong The Vinh Primary School covering an area of nearly 5,000 square meters in Binh Tan District’s An Lac A Ward with a total capital of more than VND105 billion (US$4.5 million). The well-equipped school has 60 classrooms and other functional rooms, such as music room, computer room, multimedia labs, and a 400-seat hall.
The Nguyen Truc Primary School came into operation in District 8’s Ward 1 with a total investment capital of more than VND74 billion. 50 percent of the school’s students is Cham ethnic people.
Additionally, District 12 inaugurated three schools, including the 1-4 (April 1) Kindergarten with a total capital of VND15 billion, Nguyen An Khuong Primary School covering on an area of 4,800 square meters invested with about VND52 billion and To Ngoc Van Secondary School with the total value of investment of VND115 billion.
HCMC inaugurates more well-equipped schools for new academic year ảnh 2 Luong The Vinh Primary School in Binh Tan District’s An Lac A Ward
HCMC inaugurates more well-equipped schools for new academic year ảnh 3 A camera system is installed in the Luong The Vinh Primary School .
HCMC inaugurates more well-equipped schools for new academic year ảnh 4 A computer room in the Luong The Vinh Primary School 
HCMC inaugurates more well-equipped schools for new academic year ảnh 5 A 400-seat hall in he Luong The Vinh Primary School 
HCMC inaugurates more well-equipped schools for new academic year ảnh 6 Teaching staff of the Nguyen Truc Primary School 

By Hoang Hung, Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more