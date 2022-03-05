HCMC improves effectiveness of Covid-19 prevention, control in schools

According to Trinh Duy Trong, Head of the Department of Politics and Thought under the HCMC Department of Education and Training, the rate of students going to their schools last week was lower than in the previous two weeks due to the high surges of Covid-19. The statistics showed that Ho Chi Minh City recorded 40,385 infected or suspected students with Covid-19 from February 14 to March 2, including 2,160 detected cases at schools.





Currently, districts of 1, 12, Binh Thanh, Tan Phu and Thu Duc City are the five leading localities of HCMC with the highest infectious pupils. Amid the situation, almost all of the educational institutions faced difficulties in medical equipment to handle situations for suspected or infected cases of Covid-19 and screening F1 cases at schools.To ensure the safety and effectiveness of face-to-face learning , the Municipal Department of Education and Training proposed that the City People's Council concern more about allowances and support policies for teachers and medical staff at schools Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department under the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Cao Thanh Binh grasped the suggestions of the two departments about the current difficulties in in-person learning and will report the problems to the authorities for consideration and handling.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong