HCMC honors 486 good students

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (L, 6th) and Director of the Department of Education and Training of the city Nguyen Van Hieu (R, 6th) present certificates of merit to students.

Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that last year, the education sector faced numerous unprecedented difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and saw a tremendous effort of the city’s political system, teaching staff and students who overcame challenges to achieve their goals.

He asked the sector to continuously maintain and promote the strong points, directly participate in high-quality human resource training of the country in general and HCMC particularly, and contribute to the city’s development.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) congratulates a good students.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Education and Training awarded certificates of merit to 89 students who won the first, second and third prizes at the 2022-2022 National Excellent Student Contest.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to 439 students who gained significant academic achievements at municipal, national, regional and international excellent student contests.

Among those, Nguyen Viet Phong, a student of Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted won a golden medal at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2022; and Pham Hoang Son, a 12th grader of the High School for Gifted Students under the Vietnam National University received a silver medal at the 2022 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

HCMC got three gold medals, four silver medals, six bronze medals and two encouragement prizes at the 2022 Genius Olympiad; 10 first prizes, 23 second prizes, 39 third prizes and 45 encouragement prizes in the competition for 12th-grade students at the 2022-2022 National Excellent Student Contest.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (R, 2nd) congratulate good students.

In addition, two projects of the city received one fourth prize and a Promising Prize at the National Science and Technology Contest for high school students in the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to resolution No. 02/2021/NQ-HĐND dated March 23 issued by the HCMC People’s Council, a student who wins golden, silver, bronze medals and encouragement prizes at international contests will receive a cash prize of VND200 million (US$8,600), VND160 million, VND120 million and VND50 million respectively; and get VND120 million, VND90 million and VND75 million for golden, silver, bronze medals at the regional contest.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh