HCMC has awards to honor teachers in vocational education facilities

The city administration has just issued Decision 1898 promulgating the Regulation on giving Tran Dai Nghia awards to teachers and managers working at vocational education institutions.



According to the award regulations, outstanding teams and individuals in vocational training institutions citywide are honored based on their contributions to the teaching and training of the vocational training field. Those with scientific research topics, patents, and useful solutions that contribute to the development of vocational training in Ho Chi Minh City will be selected for the Tran Dai Nghia awards.

It is expected that the first 50 Tran Dai Nghia awards will be given in October 2022. The award will be held biennially.

The HCMC Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs is the permanent body for the award.





By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan