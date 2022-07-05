HCMC has 158 testing venues in 2022 national high school graduation exam

The organization of this year’s exam remains basically the same as in previous years with three independent tests in Mathematics, Literature, and Foreign Languages and a custom test in natural science Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) or Social Sciences (History, Geography, and Citizen Education) chosen by the candidates.

Students will do their literature tests on the morning of July 7 and maths in the afternoon of the same day. They will sit for the combined tests of Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) or Social Sciences (History, Geography, and Citizen Education) on the morning of the second day and Foreign Languages in the afternoon.

Exam locations have to be cleaned and disinfected before and after the exam, prepare a temporary isolation area and at least three rooms for students suspected of having Covid-19 and infected with the virus. A classroom has 24 students with one student per table and must stop the use of air conditioning systems to reduce the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the exam sites must require candidates and their parents to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing.



Addresses of exam sites: