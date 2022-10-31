HCMC gives instructions for new tuition fees for academic year 2022-2023

Students of the Luong The Vinh High School in District 1, HCMC

In urban districts, kindergartens will collect a school fee of VND160,000 – VND200,000 per student a month while preschools in suburban districts will collect VND100,000 – VND120,000.

A schooler of secondary and continuing education for middle schools in urban districts will pay VND60,000 a month while a student in outskirt districts will pay VND30,000.





Non-state-owned schools will be allowed to set tuition fees and prices of other services in the field of education and training, excluding the State’s fixed-price services.

Additionally, the city will implement resolution 17/2022/NQ-HDND of the HCMC People’s Council on specific policy offering school fee assistance for public and non-public kindergarten and high school levels, not including educational facilities with foreign investment, to ensure social security after two years of shutdowns and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The support levels will be from VND100,000 to VND200,000 per pupil a month in the urban area, and from VND70,000 to VND100,000 in the rural area.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh