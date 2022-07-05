HCMC finishing preparation for high school graduation exam

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc is checking preparation tasks at Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted. (Photo: Cao Thang)



Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Phuc highly appreciated all efforts of HCMC in preparing for this important exam as requested by the Prime Minister in his Directive No.06 on strengthening direction and coordination for a successful organization of 2022 High School Graduation Exam and admissions into universities, vocational schools.

He proposed that the exam steering committee continuously check all organizational stages in compliance with the Prime Minister’s direction and the Ministry of Education and Training’s guidance, especially new regulations on high-tech fraud prevention and proper handling methods.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc is checking preparation tasks at Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School.





The Deputy Minister informed that according to the regulations for this year’s High School Graduation Exam, Covid-19 patients are entitled to exam exemption and graduation recognition. However, if wished, they are allowed to sit the exam in separated rooms, arranged by exam locations.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc requested that HCMC Education and Training Department carefully monitor all preparation stages to ensure safety and students’ rights. This department is asked to remind parents and students which items are or are not allowed in the exam room, along with stable physical and mental conditions for this important exam. Exam locations must also take care of sufficient facilities for the exam and fire prevention measures.

Director of HCMC Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu is reporting the status of preparation tasks





Director of HCMC Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu informed that in the city, there are over 85,000 test-takers this year. They will sit the exam at 158 locations, 71 of which serve freely registered examinees. Exam papers are delivered and then collected each day to ensure security. Each district has 3 backup exam locations, while each official location has 3 backup rooms for unexpected cases.

As to Covid-19 prevention measures, all exam locations disinfect their facilities each day from the day before the exam. The rooms to serve Covid-19 patients or suspected cases are more thoroughly disinfected after each session.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc is delivering his speech at the working session





Test-takers are to move in and out of exam locations in planned routes. They have their temperature checked before entering exam rooms, and disinfect their hands carefully as well. They are not allowed to gather in groups before and after each session. The health status of proctors is also carefully monitored. All have to wear a face mask when entering exam locations.

In each exam room, there are no more than 35 test-takers, each occupying one desk or ensuring sufficient space. No air-conditioners are used, and rooms must be airy.

