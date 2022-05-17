HCMC cooperating with VNU-HCMC for sustainable development

The working session between HCMC People’s Committee and VNu-HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



In the working session, Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan affirmed that the university always wants to accompany HCMC in boosting the socio-economic development of the city via research and training tasks when necessary.

He then proposed that in the task of training high-level human resources for HCMC, the municipal authorities should introduce a suitable financial mechanism for VNU-HCMC to carry out strategies and projects to train international-level human resources in the fields of IT, AI, urban management.

Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)





VNU-HCMC hopes that HCMC would support its proposal to the Government and the Education & Training Ministry to establish the Health Science University and the Environment Technology University.

VNU-HCMC also wishes for an appropriate mechanism by HCMC People’s Committee for it to lead certain practical research for city development, such as AI application, Agricultural and hi-tech foods, Infectious diseases.

Lastly, the university wants the city or interested businesses to invest in construction a research and development center, a data center, a software center, a student service center, and a multi-purpose sports center right inside VNU-HCMC, on the planned land lots, along with infrastructure development in the university urban area.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is making a speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)





Expressing his deep appreciation for all the contributions of VNU-HCMC to the growth of HCMC, especially during the fourth outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Chairman Phan Van Mai stated that the collaboration between the university and the city is for mutual development.

He then suggested that in the upcoming time, member universities of VNU-HCMC continue to conduct necessary research and deliver timely consultation for the municipal authorities regarding city development strategies, mechanisms, and policies, especially breakthrough models.

Chairman Mai also asked that VNU-HCMC help to train high-quality human resources in key industries of HCMC that possess competitive advantages.

He hoped that VNU-HCMC can receive sufficient investment to become one of the five pillars of the Eastern innovative, highly interactive urban area of HCMC.

As to current problems raised by VNU-HCMC, the Chairman recommended the establishment of a task force, led by the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Department, to review those problems and devise corresponding solutions, beginning with urgent matters.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Huong Vuong