HCMC awards VND150 million to International Olympic Gold Medal winner

Student Viet Phong and his mother ( Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that for many years, the city has had a student winning a gold medal at an international Olympic competition.

Director Hieu said that Nguyen Viet Phong, a 12th-grade student at Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted, has won the gold medal at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2022 doing honor to the country.

The leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training also praised teachers of Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted. On behalf of the Department, Director Hieu presented VND50 million to the student.

Student Viet Phong will be the first student of Ho Chi Minh City to be rewarded by the municipal People's Committee according to new regulations with a reward of VND200 million.

Nguyen Viet Phong, a 12th-grade student at Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted, speaks at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu revealed that the student spent nearly three months away from his family to live alone in Hanoi for studying.

At the international Olympic competition, the contestants had to complete the exam in five consecutive hours under intense pressure.

His mother Phan Thi Kim Tuyen said that she only finished fifth grade; so she works as a domestic helper but her son was aware of the family’s financial difficulties trying to learn well.

The 54th International Chemistry Olympiad in 2022 was held in Tianjin in China from July 10 to 18, 2022 in an online form with the participation of more than 300 contestants from 82 countries and territories. Four Vietnamese participants at the comppetition all won gold medals.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan