HCMC announces procedures for handling of Covid-19 affected students

12th graders of the Trung Vuong High School in District 1 take a Covid-19 test. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the guidance, after students are found infected with the virus at school, all F1 cases have to be tested for Covid-19. The in-person learning will be allowed to be continued if they receive negative Covid-19 tests.



If students have been found to carry the virus at home, all students who are F1 cases must go to school for Covid-19 test.

The Department of Training and Education noted that each class has separate breaktimes and separate areas. School staff members who are at risk of coronavirus infection need to get tested for the virus regularly.

The department has also proposed the municipal People’s Committee to finance costs to purchase the test kits that allow rapid detection of coronavirus infection in schools.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh