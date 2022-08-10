HCMC announces 2022–2023 school year calendar, 9-day Tet break for students

Children in kindergartens will return to school on August 31 .

Under the decision approved by the municipal People’s Committee on August 10 on the 2022–2023 school year calendar for public schools, children in kindergartens will return to school on August 31 after the summer vacation. The opening ceremony of the new 2022-2023 academic year will take place on September 5. The first semester will run from September 5 to January 14, 2023 while the second semester will start from January 16 to May 20, 2023. The school year will end from May 22-26, 2023.



Students of elementary schools, middle and high schools and vocational schools will go back to classes on August 22. The opening ceremony of the new school year will take place on September 5. The first semester will run from September 5 to January 14, 2023, while the second semester will start from January 16 to May 20, 2023. The school year will end from May 22-26, 2023

The 10th-grade entrance exam will be completed before July 31, 2023, while the high school graduation consideration at centers for continuing education must be finished before June 30, 2023.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh