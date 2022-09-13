HCMC adopts solutions to overcome teacher shortage

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Junior high schools lack 2,467 teachers while the city needs 1,006 preschool teachers and 2,169 teachers in primary schools and 297 teachers in senior high schools. The city education and training sector has completed the first phase of teacher recruitment, the second phase is expected to take place in October 2022.

Because of the severe shortage of teachers who teach technology, informatics, music, and art, schools will share teachers active in other schools or sign short-term contracts with teachers of these above-mentioned subjects.

For the shortage of English and informatics teachers at the primary school level, the education sector has mobilized teachers to teach inter-schools at the same grade level or mobilized teachers to teach English and informatics at lower secondary levels to teach at primary schools. The mobilization will only be done after teachers have been trained in teaching methods, programs, and textbooks for English and primary school computer science. Teachers’ benefits ought to be protected.

In case, educational institutions encounter difficulties in recruiting teachers, schools shall develop a plan to implement the subject flexibly and blended learning - a combination of a face-to-face medium of instruction with online learning

In related news, the Department of Education and Training of the Central City of Da Nang yesterday said that in order to ensure the teaching of two shifts a day, the education sector in Da Nang City and districts are flexible in organizing teaching. As for schools that do not have enough facilities and teachers, they can teach at least seven classes a week for grades 4 and 5 and at least nine classes a week for students of grades 1, 2, and 3.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan