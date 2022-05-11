  1. Education

HCMC accelerating digital transformation in kindergartens

According to the road map of the digital transformation, from now until the end of the 2021-2022 school year, preschools will complete statistics related to the percentage of children receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the number of infected students, the number of children infected with the virus, students’ weekly nutrition calculation, and records of teachers and students.
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training yesterday held a preliminary review of the implementation of digital transformation in early childhood education management.
According to Head of Pre-school Education Department Luong Thi Hong Diep, by April 2022, the education sector has digitized all records of 465 public preschool units, 858 private schools, and 1,686 independent preschools in the city. In particular, public schools ensured to fully update student records including personal information, identifiers, and parent information.
As scheduled, the education sector must ensure that all officers, teachers, staff, and students are managed by digital records, promoting digital transformation applications in connecting families and schools through online communication platforms, paying tuition fees by the end of 2023; thereby initially building an artificial intelligence system to analyze data for planning and policymaking related to facilities, teaching staff, and nutritional rations for students.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan

