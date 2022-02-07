Hanoi’s students return to schools from February 8

Hanoi’s students will return to schools starting on February 8 and 10.

Under the plan, students in grades 1-6 will return to schools located in 18 districts throughout the city from February 10. While students in grades 7-12 at educational facilities in the Covid-19 alert levels 1-2 will go back to classes from February 8.



Under the safety assessment criteria in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in schools, the reopening of schools will be carried out in accordance with the pandemic alert level of localities across the capital. Teachers who have not been fully vaccinated must teach in the online environment.

The municipal People’s Committee has launched the assessment results of the level of Covid-19 epidemic in localities, including 541 green zones (Covid-19 alert level 1); 29 yellow areas (level 2); and nine orange zones (level 3) of Dong Phuong Yen, Phu Nghia, Trung Hoa wards in Chuong My District, Kham Thien and Quoc Tu Giam in Dong Da District, Ha Dong District’s Van Phuc ward, Me Linh District’s Chi Dong ward, Nam Tu Liem District’s Xuan Phuong ward, Quoc Oai District’s Da Thanh ward; and no localities that are at alert level 4 (red zone).





By Quoc Lap – Translated by Kim Khanh