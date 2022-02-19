Hanoi decides to stop direct learning due to Covid-19 case rise, bad weather

Hanoi decides to stop direct learning for first to sixth graders due to Covid-19 case rise, bad weather



Because cases of Covid-19 increased in the capital city and a cold air spell will hit the city, Hanoi administrators decided first to sixth graders will learn on the internet.

Yesterday, the Hanoi City People’s Committee sent its dispatch to the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Health, and people’s committees in districts about the stoppage of direct learning at primary schools and secondary schools from February 21 following more Covid-19 cases in the community and bad weather.

On the same day, at the online conference with sub-divisions of education and training and schools about Covid-19 pandemic prevention, Director of Education and Training Department Tran The Cuong said that parents of first and sixth graders in 12 urban districts will decide their children’s return to schools.

The Hanoi Education and Training Department emphasized that schools need to make a good preparation for different types of learning and teaching. Only areas with low risk or medium risk for the Covid-19 epidemic can organize direct learning.



By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan