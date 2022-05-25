Hanoi allocates US$11,6 million to training 270 civil servants



According to this scheme, beneficiaries are civil servants, leaders, managers at a departmental level and planning titles equivalent to department level, professional civil servants of departments and agencies equivalent to departments, and staff in people's committees in districts and communes.

The total cost of implementing the project by 2025 is more than VND272.3 billion taken from the city budget. Particularly for postgraduate training, the estimated funding source is VND61.6 billion, of which postgraduate training in advanced countries is expected to cost VND9.6 billion and domestic graduate training is VND52 billion.

Notably, for post-graduate training, the project clearly stated that Hanoi will send civil servants and public employees of departments, agencies, people's committees in districts, and public organizations under the age of 35 to foreign countries. According to the goal, 30 people will be selected for the training program including five doctors and 25 masters with majors in finance, economics, accounting, information technology, smart and creative urban management, public management, and policy. public health, climate change, educational management, hospital management.

The city will also send post-graduate training in the country for civil servants and public employees who are younger than 40 years old from departments and agencies, and people's committees in districts.

Additionally, the capital city also targeted to train 240 people, including 40 doctors, 200 masters, majoring in finance, accounting, information technology, smart and creative urban management, climate change, public management, politics public books, majors in law, transportation, investment planning, architectural planning, environmental resources, construction, educational management, hospital management.

Specifically, as per the plan, one will be sent to foreign countries for a post-graduation training program in 2023, two people in 2024, and two in 2025. it is expected that the training cost for five doctoral studies abroad is about VND4 billion while it will cost about VND5.6 billion for learning a master's abroad.

Regarding doctoral training in the country, five civil servants will be sent to the training program in 2022, 10 people in 2023, 15 others in 2024 and 10 in 2025. The total estimated cost of training these 40 doctors is about VND12 billion while the training cost for masters is about VND40 billion or each people VND200 million.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Dan Thuy