Students take antiseptic substances before entering schools

Generally, the rate of students returning to school is quite high, all of them adhere to the 5K principle and ensure the regulations on distance.

According to teacher Huynh Thanh Phu, Principal of Nguyen Du High School in District 10, 518 twelfth graders accounting for 93.33 percent came to schools in person this morning to listen to the guidance of the epidemic prevention measures.

From early morning, many students were brought to the school gate by their parents, strictly following the 5K principle. The children have their temperature checked and their hands washed with antiseptic substances at school gates.

Many students said that they had hoped to return to school soon to meet their teachers and friends. They also revealed that they had best prepared for the end-of-semester exam.

Similarly, students of grade 9 at Nguyen Du Secondary School in District 1 were required to come to school at 7:15 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. to engage in activities about disease prevention and control measures, and their study plans.

Students were asked to enter the school from gates on Nguyen Du and Dang Tran Con streets. Teachers and staff were measuring students’ body temperature and guided them to wash their hands with antiseptic substances.



School staff arrange tables for ensuring proper distance between students (Photo: SGGP) Le Duy Tan, Head of the Secondary Education Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, said that through a survey, about 80 percent of parents of ninth and twelfth graders advocated sending their children to the school in person from December 13.

Currently, more than 88,000 students are in grade 9 and over 66,000 students in grade 12. After two weeks of pilot direct teaching , schools will do an assessment of direct learning and learn from experience before deciding to bring more students back to schools.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan