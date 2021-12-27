Government gives incentive to lure good students for teaching career

Students of pedagogical faculty are in their class (Photo: SGGP)



According to the Ministry of Education and Training’s statistics, more students applied for admission to pedagogical schools in 2021; thus, pedagogy schools have quite high entrance exam scores with 19 points for three tests.

According to Professor Huynh Van Son, Principal of Ho Chi Minh City University of Pedagogy, the number of applicants for admission to pedagogy faculty this year increased by 2.5 times compared to the previous year. Schools' benchmark scores for pedagogical majors also increased so that schools have improved the quality of their recruitment.

Similarly, there has been a continuous increase in applicants into Hanoi Capital University. In 2021, approximately 7,000 students applied for admission to pedagogical schools while just 5,000 admissions and 4,000 into university in 2020 and in 2019 respectively.

According to many experts, in 2021, the pedagogy industry has better enrollment results than previous years, because the Ministry of Education and Training allowed pedagogical schools to Pedagogy expands the object of direct selection of candidates with excellent academic performance in high schools in 2021.

Especially, the Government issued Decree 116 taking effective from November 2020 to give students of pedagogy faculty VND3.63 million a month.

With 56 pedagogical training institutions nationwide, the high enrollment rate into pedagogical universities proves that more students are interested in teaching careers.

Dr. Nguyen Minh Hong, Chairman of the Council of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education, said that Decree 116 of the Government and the expansion of direct admission, it has created conditions for special schools to attract more talented students.

According to Dr. Nguyen Minh Hong, although the salary policy for teachers has improved, in the long run, it still needs to be paid more attention and improved to attract good students.

Incentives on tuition fees and living costs for pedagogical students should be associated with employment for newly graduates, reasonable salary, good working conditions so that teachers can devote themselves to the profession.

According to Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son, training institutions and localities need to coordinate synchronously to operate effectively and balance between training quota and demand.

The Ministry has been developing a master plan on higher education and pedagogical institutions for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050. The Ministry will also issue a document guiding the specific implementation of the training of pedagogical students, which is carried out based on the mechanism of assigning tasks, orders to avoid abundant training.

