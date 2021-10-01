FPT boarding school in Da Nang raises 1,000 children orphaned by Covid-19

A corner of FPT school (Photo: FPT website)



FPT Boarding School in the urban complex FPT City Da Nang in the central region will admit children from 6-18 years old nationwide in poverty-stricken families who wish to participate in the program with the approval of their legal guardian.

FPT will give them scholarships until the child reaches the age of 18 or graduates from high school if they wish to attend university or master's degree at FPT. Currently, FPT, the Hope Fund and other related units are preparing to welcome the children.

Currently, Thien Long Group Joint Stock Company and FPT Joint Stock Company have signed a memorandum of understanding to together raise the children. Thien Long Group will offer 5,000 gifts including learning equipment and entertainment tools to students of FPT Boarding School for five years from 2021 to 2025, each gift is worth VND400,000.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong