Forum on innovation in education in Vietnam launched

Delegates press the button to open the forum

The education and training sector is one of the eight sectors that need to be given top priority in digital transformation. According to Decision No. 749 dated June 3, 2020, of the Prime Minister approving the ‘National Digital Transformation Program to 2025 with orientation to 2030’, digital transformation is an indispensable condition for building smart schools in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era.

Specifically, the program will focus on developing a platform to support distance teaching and learning thoroughly applying digital technology in management, teaching, and learning and digitizing documents and textbooks in addition to building a platform to share teaching and learning resources in both face-to-face and online forms.

According to Dr. Vu Minh Duc, Director of the Teacher and Education Administrator Bureau under the Ministry of Education and Training, the forum is a place to exchange, learn and update the latest information about technology in education for students, educational leaders, administrators, teachers, and information technology officers nationwide.

At the same time, it will select the best experiences in applying information technology to the daily activities of education and school administrators, multiplying and further spreading innovative teaching and learning.

This year's forum will take place from October 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, with three main phases. The first phase is the official launch ceremony, the second phase is comprised of training activities, training and submission of tests and the third phase is the conclusion and awarding.

In addition, the organizers also displayed innovative products of innovative education experts, the digital transformation journey of typical Microsoft schools, a tour of technology experiences of Microsoft and its partners, and seminars on digital transformation in education.

Also at the launch ceremony, the forum honored and awarded certificates to 12 Microsoft Showcase Schools and 519 Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert (MIEE) educational experts in the academic year 2022 - 2023. In 2022, 519 teachers trained on using Microsoft tools in the classroom were certified Microsoft creative educators bringing Vietnam to the second ranking in the Asia-Pacific region.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Dan Thuy