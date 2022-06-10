Five Vietnamese universities listed in QS WUR 2023

An exam at the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Ton Duc Thang University is ranked in the group of 1001-1200 and Hanoi University of Science and Technology in the group 1201-1400.

The rankings feature 1,422 out of the 2,462 most prestigious universities from 100 countries and territories based on six indicators: academic reputation (40 percent), employer reputation (10 percent), faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

QS's ranking criteria highlight contributions and impacts of the quality of training and research of universities to society, and contributions to scientific research activities.

As many as 64 higher education institutions in Southeast Asia have been ranked in QS WUR 2023. Malaysia led the group with 24 institutions, followed by Indonesia (16), Thailand (10) and Vietnam (5).

Although only three higher education institutions were ranked, Singapore still shows its leading position with institutions being named in the top 20 in the world.

The US again boasts four in the top five.

Vietnamplus