First British Council certificate to be licensed

The Ministry yesterday decided to approve the association of the Aptis English certification exam between the British Council (Vietnam) Company, the Vietnam Education Development and Trading Nam, the Education and Time Communication Company, the ETE Vietnam, the Era Education Technology and Development Company Limited and the United Kingdom’s British Council as per the circular No.11/2022 dated July 26, 2022 on regulations on the association of exam organization to issue certificates of foreign language ability.



Thus, Aptis - the first certificate of the British Council - has been licensed to organize the exam after implementing the Circular No. 11/2022/TT-BGD-DT dated July 26, 2022, regulating the association. organize exams for granting certificates of foreign language ability.

The Ministry of Education and Training said that the ministry is presently urging the British Council to complete the procedures to license the IELTS program. At the same time, the Ministry is considering the licensing of other certificates.

Currently, many parents whose children are preparing for the IELTS test for university and study abroad admissions hope that the British Council will soon organize the test again so as not to affect their children's study plans.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan