Educational activities outside of schools in HCMC temporarily suspended

The Department has just sent a document to heads of the Sub-divisions of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and districts citywide, principals of vocational training schools, intermediate schools and colleges, directors of the vocational education centers - continuing education establishments not to organize extracurricular educational activities outside of schools for students in the city.

Based on the actual situation of complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Department of Education and Training proposed that managers of schools take the main responsibility for ensuring safety and preventing accidents and injuries when organizing extracurricular activities in schools.

In particular, educational institutions were required not to carry out extra-curricular and extracurricular educational activities outside the school for students until further notice.

By Minh Quan – Translated by Dan Thuy