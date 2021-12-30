Education sector in HCMC proposes supporting Covid-19 rapid test kits

The Department has just sent a report to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on the results of face-to-face learning at educational institutions from December 13 to December 26, 2021.

In its report, the Department also asked for a mechanism for recruitment of medical staff working as permanent employees in schools

After that, after two weeks of piloting, 254/286 junior high schools ( accounting for 88.81 percent) and 185/204 senior high schools (accounting for 90.69 percent) have been providing direct learning for students. The number of students participating in direct learning at junior high schools and senior high schools is 97.63 percent and 96.02 percent respectively.

As of December 26, around 60 cases of Covid-19 have been detected among teachers, staff, and students who are participating in face-to-face teaching in junior high and senior high schools; all received proper treatment in accordance with the present regulations.

After two weeks of study, more parents agreed to send their children to schools for in-person learning; students strictly followed schools’ regulations of Covid-19 prevention and control.

According to the Department of Education and Training, medical staff at health stations in wards and communes are overloaded with work; therefore, they have hardly given support to schools to detect and treat students and teachers infected with the coronavirus.

Furthermore, most educational institutions have difficulty in getting medical equipment for epidemic prevention and handling infected cases and F1 screening such as protective gear, biological test kits, Covid-19 rapid tests.

Several continuing education centers and preschools are being requisitioned as field hospitals, concentrated isolation areas, accommodation for epidemic prevention and control forces, and mobile medical stations. These facilities should be handed over to schools as quickly as possible.

At the same time, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City directed the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to quickly repair and renovate educational institutions requisitioned to serve the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy