The education sector in HCMC proposes policies for its growth

In its proposal, the education sector in HCMC mentioned some policies such as converting lessons, removing difficulties in recruitment and attracting good students into the sector for adequate personnel in educational institutes for comprehensive schooling.

In addition, the Department of Education and Training in the southern metropolis proposed a number of specific policies to remove difficulties related to planning and facilities serving the education sector.

Additionally, the sector wanted to amend and supplement policies to support enterprises and organizations doing business in the field of education especially supporting workers at non-public preschools and educational institutions.

According to Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung, schools should continue to adopt their plan for the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control to ensure students’ safety.

Moreover, schools ought to continue the implementation of the General Education Program 2018 on fostering and training teachers, and textbooks, and buy school equipment for preparation for the school year 2022-2023.

In addition, the sector continues to implement many important projects, including the project ‘Improving the capacity, knowledge, and skills of informatics application for high school students in Ho Chi Minh City in accordance with international standards, period 2021-2030’. The project on training international qualified human resources for the sector includes 8 majors such as Information Technology - Communication, Mechanics - Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Corporate Governance, Finance - Banking, Health Tourism, and Urban Management.

By Minh Quan - Translated by Anh Quan