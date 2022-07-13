Education Ministry, related agencies verify sales of 30 million user records

This afternoon, the Information Technology Department under the Ministry of Education and Training had information on the suspicion of selling data of 30 million user records.

There was information for the sale of data of 30 million user records, collected from an education website, accompanied by data samples containing information of some teachers and students in Vietnam on an online forum on July 8.

Immediately after receiving information about the above suspicion, the Ministry of Education and Training coordinated with the competent authorities to verify and review.

According to the initial verification and test results from data samples shared by sellers through data capacity, data structure, data fields, and data accuracy, this data source is different from the education sector database system managed by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Currently, the Ministry of Education and Training has been coordinating with the functional agencies of the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Public Security to continue verifying, and at the same time, the Ministry will continue to review and check security systems to ensure safety information.

The Ministry of Education and Training noted that businesses and organizations providing information technology application services for the education sector such as online learning systems, online exam systems, and proactive online management system review, should check and fix security holes to ensure the safety of service systems.

In case of detecting a suspicion that does not guarantee information security, please contact the responsible agencies of the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Education and Training via the Department of Information Technology to handle it.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan