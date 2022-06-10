Education Ministry launches safe swim campaigns to prevent drowning

A t the National Swimming Tournament



At the launching ceremony, a representative of the Ministry of Education and Training said that drowning incidents are one of the leading causes of death for children.

In the country, an average of about 2,000 children and students die from drowning every year, accounting for the highest rate compared to Southeast Asia and 8 times higher than developed countries.

In recent years, the drowning tragedy during summer vacation is heartbreaking. In the first five months of 2022, 113 children and students died from unintentional drowning.

In 2022, the Ministry of Education and Training organized professional training for 400 key staff and teachers of 63 Departments of Education and Training on drowning prevention, teaching swimming, and safe drowning. However, teaching swimming is still difficult for the shortage of swimming pools in schools.

Therefore, the percentage of students who know how to swim accounts for about 30 percent of high school students nationwide.

The Swimming Tournament has taken place from June 8 to 13 with the participation of about 700 students in 26 provinces and cities across the country.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Anh Quan