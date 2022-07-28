Minister Nguyen Kim Son gives the certificate of merit to Mr. Ky

The Minister gave the certificate at a meeting held at the Center for Vocational Education - Continuing Education in Thanh Xuan District in Hanoi.

Nguyen Huy Ky, a wounded soldier in the anti-American resistance war, is the oldest candidate for the high school graduation exam in 2022. He and his grandson sat for the exam and he passed this year exam.

Minister Nguyen Kim Son said that many elderly candidates have taken part in the graduation exams, but none of them are at the age of 82 as Mr. Ky. Moreover, it is rarer that the grandfather and the grandchildren were both taking the same exam as Mr. Ky's family.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education and Training decided to award him a certificate of merit to praise and honor his will to study and his learning spirit.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan