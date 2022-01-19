Education ministry asked to re-open schools at earliest

Many students are still learn online

Its results and proposals must be reported to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam for consideration.

It was part of the PM’s conclusions at a meeting of permanent Government members in Hanoi that were announced by the Government Office on January 18.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 20 million pupils and students have been forced to suspend going to school and switch to online learning for many months. Over 70,000 students also failed to graduate, thus affecting education and training quality.

The MoET was also required to work with the Ministry of Information and Communications and press agencies to raise public awareness and create public consensus on safe re-opening of schools, instruct localities to allow pupils aged above 12 to go to school following the Lunar New Year festival as soon as possible, especially in those with high vaccination rate for children aged 12-17.

The Health Ministry was assigned to promptly hold a scientific seminar acquiring experience of countries and the World Health Organisation to report to competent authorities about vaccination for children aged 5-11.

VNA