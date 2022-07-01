Education authority asks schools not to force parents to buy reference books

A small student is choosing a textbook



In its document to schools, the Department asked teachers and school managers to strictly implement the regulations on the use of textbooks and reference books in general educational institutions.

Accordingly, the Department required teachers and managers not to abuse their positions to force or mobilize students and their parents to buy reference publications.

In addition, educational institutions are not allowed to list and pack a set of textbooks with exercise books, reference books, outlines, and other documents besides the list of textbooks approved by the Ministry of Education and Training with the aim to introduce students and parents.

Educational institutions need to arrange reasonable funding sources to buy textbooks for their school libraries. Furthermore, schools should mobilize students to donate and support old textbooks in school libraries which will lend to younger students.

Previously, parents complained about social networks and media that many schools were making a list of textbooks with reference books and a variety of learning tools for parents to register for the new school year.

It is worth mentioning that some schools have combined reference books and learning tools together with textbooks; subsequently, parents ought to pay up to VND800,000 - VND1,000,000 (US$34,29 – US$42,87).

After receiving feedback from the public, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has requested schools to strictly comply with the regulations on textbooks and reference books of the Ministry of Education and Training.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan