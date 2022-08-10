Textbooks will be bought by the national budget before being lent to needy students.





After listening to reports from the Education and Training Ministry (MoET) as well as proposals of meeting participants, the two Deputy Prime Ministers voiced their conclusions.

A draft resolution of the Government to adjust the road map, certain regulations for the school fees at primary and secondary levels will be co-prepared by MoET, the Justice Ministry, the Finance Ministry, and the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs after reviewing and handling any matters within their power. This resolution should be timely and consistent with the socio-economic situation of Vietnam as well as complying with the applicable law.

Regarding the plan to use the national budget to purchase school textbook and then lend them to needy students, MoET should cooperate with the Finance Ministry to urgently complete necessary documents, which will then be submitted to the Government for approval to be launched right in the next academic year of 2022-2023.

In 2021, the Government released Decree No.81/2021/ND-CP on tuition fees of education institutions affiliated to national education program and collection, management thereof; policies on tuition fee exemption, reduction, and financing for learning fees; service fees in education and training sectors.

However, due to the complexity of the Covid-19 outbreak last year, MoET proposed to keep the same school fees for the academic year of 2021 - 2022 as the previous year. From the academic year of 2022-2023, the People’s Council of each locality should decide the specific school fees based on its socio-economic situation, the CPI increase level, and the capacity of local residents, but not exceeding a rise of 7.5 percent per year.

It is expected that by 2025, the fees for higher education will be fully charged, while the time for kindergarten and primary, secondary education is by 2030.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong