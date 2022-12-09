District 1 responds to digital transformation in museum education

Students of Hoa Binh Primary School, Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School and Vo Truong Toan Secondary School visit the Ho Chi Minh City History Museum

Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City History Museum, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum, the Ton Duc Thang Museum, and the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum attended the signing ceremony.

Currently, five museums are located in District 1, and three of them are national and city-level architectural and artistic relics. In the past time, museums in the district have well done digital transformation and increased the application of scientific and technological achievements to provide information for the audience in a convenient and fast way.

The museum is not only a place to preserve cultural heritage values but also a learning space, expanding understanding of national cultural history for all classes of people, especially students. Museums are also considered an important venue to spread cultural heritage values, educate students about the nation's history, and promote patriotic traditions. The cooperation between museums and schools is really necessary, helping museums promote and spread widely stored values into life, contributing to educating future generations about love and pride in the country's cultural heritage.

After the signing ceremony, students and teachers of Hoa Binh Primary School, Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School and Vo Truong Toan Secondary School paid visits to the Ho Chi Minh City History Museum – a national architectural and artistic relic. This is one of the museums that have implemented the program of digital transformation, application of science-technology, and digitization of artifacts and antiquities displayed at the museum to best support teaching and learning, as well as the demands of research of many visitors.

From the end of 2021, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested to strengthen digital transformation and build a program to coordinate with the education and training sector in museum activities. Accordingly, it is recommended that museums in the country should implement a plan to promote digital transformation and increase the application of scientific achievements of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution in their activities as well as develop a program to coordinate with the local education and training sector to organize extra-curricular programs.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Anh Quan