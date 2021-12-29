Students in grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 in HCMC are expected to return to schools starting on January 3, 2022. (Photo: SGGP)

The proposal is based on the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic that has been put under control and the high rate of Covid-19 vaccination in students in grades from 7 to 12 in districts and Thu Duc City along with the parents' agreement on returning to in-person learning.



At a conference on the school reopening between the HCMC People’s Committee and districts, Thu Duc City on December 28, 19 among 22 districts, excluding District 1, Cu Chi and Thu Duc City, have agreed with the city’s plan on direct learning for the remaining grades. The official decision is expected to be launched on December 30 by the People’s Committee of the city.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh