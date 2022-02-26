Direct learning organized to meet people’s expectation

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son speaks at the session (Photo: SGGP)

The Minister spoke at a session of the National Assembly's Committee on Culture and Education on the implementation of teaching in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic on February 25.

Reporting at the explanation session, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said that due to the complicated situation of the epidemic, on February 20, some provinces and cities decided to delay the time of organizing face-to-face learning.

Also at the session, delegate Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nga from the Central Province of Quang Binh asked Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son to evaluate the effectiveness of school opening in such aspects safety conditions, teaching quality, solutions for difficulties and challenges. Other delegates expressed concern about the state of school opening and closing in cases of infection appear.

According to Education Minister Son, the education sector is presently facing the toughest challenge due to severe difficulty arising from the complicated case of the Covid 19 epidemic. Each locality has already had the Covid-19 response scenario, roadmap, plan, rehearsal and so on, which shows their determination to keep children going to school.

However, some localities had to stop offline teaching and learning and switched to online courses due to the rise of Covid-19 cases resulting in parents’ concern.

The Minister said that reopening is an inevitable trend as there is no choice. He proposed the Ministry of Education and Training inoculate children from 12 years old to make parents feel secure about their children’s return to schools.

As of 11 a.m on February 25, the rate of students going to schools nationwide was 88 percent.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, the procedure of buying the vaccine for 5 to 11-year-old children was basically completed, the vaccine supplier will supply the vaccine no later than April 30 to accelerate the coverage of vaccines at this age.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan