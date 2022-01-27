Digital transformation to be utilized in education





Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision approving the project, set for 2022-2025 with a vision to 2030.



Vietnam will strongly reform educational methods while utilizing the digital environment in teaching and learning by 2025. A number of made-in-Vietnam online learning platforms would be formed and used by more than half of students.

The project aims to facilitate the application of IT and digital transformation in education and training, promote the digital transformation ecosystem in the sphere, improve the capacity for teachers, educational managers and learners, raise the human capital index in e-government, mobilize resources and consolidate relevant mechanisms and policies.

At the same time, artificial intelligence will be optimized in service supply and a number of administrative procedures will be handled online, according to the project.

The project also targets online communication between schools and families and the implementation of advanced school administration models based on digital platforms.

Earlier, Deputy PM Dam signed a decision approving a digital transformation program in the vocational training sector in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030.

VNA