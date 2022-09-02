Digital transformation applied for improvement of teaching and learning quality

Students of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted are learning English with the new learning system

The English teaching and learning at Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted has changed a lot in the recent two years. Before learning a new lesson, students log in to the school's online library to preview the lecture. If they don't like this lecture, they can skip it and choose another way of teaching. Teachers spend all their time teaching new knowledge, expanding problems, and answering questions and assignments assigned to the Google classroom. If a student does not understand a point of grammar, they can ask teachers. Now, each lesson is not only wrapped up in 45 minutes, instead, but students can also learn more and interact more; subsequently, their vocabulary significantly increased.

From the day Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted digitizes lectures, learning materials, and question banks, students are empowered to decide on their learning.

Teacher Lai Huy Hoang, an English teacher at Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted, said that the team of foreign language teachers started digitizing learning materials from the 2020-2021 school year, but the 2021-2022 school year has not changed drastically because teachers have put all learning materials and lectures on the online library into a common repository for teachers and students to use. Electronic lectures have three forms including power point and prezi, clip, and lecture recording so that students can decide to choose their favorite kind.

In addition, teachers also build a multiple-choice question bank with the same format as exams such as high school graduation exams, and good student exams which students can do to practice.

According to Mr. Hoang, since the school has applied digital transformation, both teachers and students have been becoming more active and students are interested in learning a foreign language subject.

In the 2019-2020 school year, EMG Education - the unit implementing the integrated English program in Ho Chi Minh City - has invested in implementing the LMS (Learning Management System) online learning system. The system allows students to access online learning materials anytime and anywhere with digital materials designed specifically for each grade level so that they can review what they have learned and glance at the next lesson in advance. The new online teaching and learning system is normal for lecturers in universities, but many teachers in high school were still getting unfamiliar.

Last but least, in the 2021-2022 school year, artificial intelligence (AI) technology was applied to learning foreign languages. They practice pronunciation of English words and sentence structure with an AI system that is able to evaluate and give detailed feedback to help learners adjust to speaking English naturally and accurately.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Trung, Technology Development Director of EMG Eduaction, said that blockchain technology and metaverse are in the process of teaching and are currently being experimented. It is a learning environment in the virtual world, with a feature that allows teachers to teach based on built-in 3D models to increase the realism and visualization of students' learning experiences.

By Tieu Ha – Translated by Anh Quan