



On behalf of the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam yesterday signed to issue an order asking ministries to apply measures for successful implementation of the new academic year.

Currently, many families and students can’t afford electronic devices such as computers and smartphones for online learning. Therefore, the Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Education and Training to review the educational program at all grades, identifying the core contents of the program as well as guide localities to organize teaching in accordance with the epidemic situation, develop good quality lectures for online learning on television during stricter social distancing mandates.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has directed telecommunications businesses and ICT industrial enterprises to organize support programs to give computers and online learning devices to students.

Telecommunications businesses were asked to reduce telecommunications and internet charges for pupils and students in disadvantaged areas to participate in online learning during the epidemic.

The Ministry of Finance shall coordinate with the Bank for Social Policies and relevant agencies together to develop a plan of a credit package to support students from low-income families to buy computers and learning equipment for online learning.

People's committees in provinces and cities were requested to list students from poor families to develop a plan to provide them with computers and equipment for online learning. Localities, where have been practicing prolonged social distancing need to adjust their school year, plans suitable for their real situations.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan