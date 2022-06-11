Contest for digital teaching equipment design launched for first time

Representatives from the Ministry of Education launch the contest

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong said that over the past two years, the education sector has experienced many difficulties and challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 has disrupted schooling for children and young people around the country; face-to-face learning was impossible but online teaching and learning were used as a final resort.

Accordingly, more than ever, the need to promote the application of information technology and digital transformation in the country in general and the education sector, in particular, is urgent.

In order to strengthen the application of information technology in teaching and learning activities, contributing to promoting digital transformation in the field of education, the Ministry of Education and Training has determined one of the important tasks is to build and develop a repository of quality digital teaching equipment which will be widely shared and used in educational institutions.

Subsequently, the contest aims to encourage the movement of designing, creating, and making teaching equipment among teachers and organizations, and individuals to supplement teaching equipment at educational institutions, especially for schools that can’t afford sufficient teaching equipment, contributing to supporting educational institutions in preparing minimum teaching equipment. Teaching materials include pictures, video clips, simulation software, virtual experiments, and hands-on lab equipment that is connected and interoperable on a computer…

Entries do not violate the provisions of the Intellectual Property Law and other relevant laws.

Contest products are designed and digitized for use entirely or in part in the digital environment for teaching and learning at general and continuing education institutions. They can replace traditional teaching equipment or experimental equipment/tools that cannot be used in the classroom.

Entries must be registered and submitted online at the Contest's website: http://tbdhs.moet.gov.vn from July 1 to August 15.

Winners will be awarded certificates of merit from the Minister of Education and Training.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan